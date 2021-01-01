Besa Lighting 1XT-1713MG-LED Pera 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Marble Grigio Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1XT-1713MG-LED Pera 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Marble Grigio Glass Shade
Besa Lighting 1XT-1713MG-LED Pera 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Marble Grigio Glass Shade The Pera 6 is a curvy bell-bottomed shape, that fits nicely into any contemporary design. Our Marble Grigio glass is a bright white cased glass, with inner opal and a glossy finish. The white color is accented by flowing marbleized black lines, and nestled between the inner opal and outer clear layers. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish, that adds appeal to any environment. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The 12V cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' braided coaxial cord with teflon jacket and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Marble Grigio GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of field-adjustable cord, a 5" cord sleeve, and a 60 watt dimmable electronic transformerDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 12Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85Color Temperature: 2800KLumens: 320Dimmable: YesHeight: 6.5"Width: 4.5"Shade Height: 6.5"Shade Width: 4.5"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Satin Nickel