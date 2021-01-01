From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1TT-TUNE Tune Single Light 10" Wide Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 1TT-TUNE Tune Single Light 10" Wide Pendant FeaturesInstalls directly to a 4" octagonal junction boxSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes bronze metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbComes with (4) connectable stem sections (3", 6". 12", and 18") and one telescoping stem section for up to 3" adjustmentCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantFixture covered under 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Maximum Height: 11-1/8"Width: 10"Shade Height: 10-1/2"Shade Width: 10"Shade Depth: 10"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel