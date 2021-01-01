From first deal
1PCS Oclean PW01 Replacement Toothbrush Brush Heads for Oclean Z1 / X / SE / Air / One Electric Sonic Toothbrush Food-Grade Brushs-Grey
Advertisement
Description: 1PCS Oclean PW01 Replacement Toothbrush Brush Heads for Oclean Z1 / X / SE / Air / One Electric Sonic Toothbrush Food-Grade BrushsFeatures: - Adopting high-quality bristle to provide better brushing experience- With W-shaped design with rounding head, the brush can get closer to clean the hard-to-reach interdental areas and remove the plaque and stains effectively- As the dentists recommend that the brush head should be replaced after using 2 - 3 months, it would be better for you to replace the brush head regularly- Made of all food-grade materials, it is safe for oral care use- Adopt for DuPont Dynex brilliance bristle to provide better brushing experience- W-shaped design, easy to clean the hard-to-reach interdental area- Rounding bristle will not scratch your gums or damage the surface- Rust-free, environmentally friendly and healthy- Food-grade PP material with FDA certification for oral health care- Food-grade pacifier TPE material, soft enough to clean