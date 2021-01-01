1pc Nice Novel Decorative Wedding Gift Box Jewelry Storage Holder Glass Storage Box

It is made of sturdy and durable metal and smooth and bright glass material, which is beautiful and practical, and has excellent texture. The unique embossing design makes it look more exquisite and can help create a romantic atmosphere. Suitable for packaging gift boxes for various holiday gifts, it is a very useful storage container. You can use it to display eternal flowers or store jewelry, which is very practical. It is made with exquisite craftsmanship, with exquisite appearance and durable quality.