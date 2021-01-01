Besa Lighting 1KX-412341 Stilo 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Garnet Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1KX-412341 Stilo 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Garnet Glass Shade Stilo 10 is a classic open-ended cylinder of handcrafted glass, a shape that will stand the test of time. Our Garnet glass is full of floating, vibrant red tones with a mix of black and white tones behind them. When the glass is lit the fiery color palette illuminates to exude a harmonious display. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of deep red hues called frit along with black glass powders. The result is a multi-layered blown glass, where frit color is nestled between an opal inner layer and a clear glossy outer layer. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' silver aircraft cable and AWM cordset, and a dome monopoint canopy.Features:Garnet GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 10 foot aricraft-quality stainless steel cable and 10 feet of AWM cordEnhance the appearance of your pendant with a wireform accessory (Sold Separately)DimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 16"Width: 4"Shade Height: 16"Shade Width: 4"Canopy Height: 2.5"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel