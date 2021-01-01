Besa Lighting 1KX-412019 Tondo 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Carrera Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1KX-412019 Tondo 1 Light Cable-Hung Pendant with Carrera Glass Shade Tondo 12 is a classic open-ended cylinder of handcrafted glass, a shape that will stand the test of time. Our Carrera glass is a classic yet modern décor that gives off a soft white light. Clear molten glass is rolled in alabaster powder like frit, and then blown into shape with a semi-clear frosted white inner finish. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of white called frit. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' silver aircraft cable and AWM cordset, and a dome monopoint canopy.Features:Carrera GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 10 foot aricraft-quality stainless steel cable and 10 feet of AWM cordEnhance the appearance of your pendant with a wireform accessory (Sold Separately)DimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 12"Width: 6.25"Shade Height: 12"Shade Width: 6.25"Canopy Height: 2.5"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel