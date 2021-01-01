Besa Lighting 1KX-169741-LED Lucia 1 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Garnet Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1KX-169741-LED Lucia 1 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Garnet Glass Shade The Lucia is a curvy bell-bottomed shape, that fits nicely into any contemporary design. Our Garnet glass is full of floating, vibrant red tones with a mix of black and white tones behind them. When the glass is lit the fiery color palette illuminates to exude a harmonious display. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of deep red hues called frit along with black glass powders. The result is a multi-layered blown glass, where frit color is nestled between an opal inner layer and a clear glossy outer layer. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' silver aircraft cable and AWM cordset, and a dome monopoint canopy.Features:Garnet GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 10 foot aricraft-quality stainless steel cable and 10 feet of AWM cordDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 7.25"Width: 6.25"Shade Height: 7.25"Shade Width: 6.25"Canopy Height: 2.5"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel