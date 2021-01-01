From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1KV-4008KR-LED Tamburo 3 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Chalk Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 1KV-4008KR-LED Tamburo 3 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Chalk Glass Shade Tamburo is a classic open-ended cylinder of handcrafted glass, a shape that will stand the test of time. Our Chalk glass is a soft white opal cased glass that is handcrafted with spiraling strokes of off-white color, emphasizing the subtle brush pattern. The silvery rippled design is subdued and harmonious. Unlit, it appears as simply a textured surface like spun silk, but when lit the texture comes alive. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process, with the texture of the subtle brushing. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with three (3) 10' silver aircraft cables and 10' AWM cordset, and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Chalk GlassUnique cable suspension systemIncludes (3) 10 foot aircraft-quality stainless steel cable supports and (1) 10 foot cordIncludes flat glass glare shieldDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 18Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 7.875"Width: 15.75"Shade Height: 7.875"Shade Width: 15.75"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5.5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel