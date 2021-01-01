Besa Lighting 1KG-L00707-LED Pahu 1 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Transparent Olive / Opal Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1KG-L00707-LED Pahu 1 Light LED Cable-Hung Pendant with Transparent Olive / Opal Glass Shade The Pahu is a distinctive double-glass pendant, with an inner opal cylinder centered within a transparent outer glass. Our Trans-Olive colored blown glass complements the soft white Opal cased glass, which can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance, as the Trans-Olive glass sparkles with the accents from that glow. The smooth satin finish on the opal’s outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass combination is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cable pendant fixture is equipped with three (3) 10' silver aircraft cables and 10' AWM cordset, and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Transparent Olive / Opal GlassUnique cable suspension systemIncludes (3) 10 foot aircraft-quality stainless steel cable supports and (1) 10 foot cordDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 11.75"Width: 15.75"Shade Height: 11.75"Shade Width: 15.75"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5.5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bronze