From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-SPEZ07 Spezza 1 Light Pendant with Wireform Diffuser Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 1JT-SPEZ07 Spezza 1 Light Pendant with Wireform Diffuser Besa Lighting Spezza 7 Pendant Our industrial styled Spezza pendant, with its artistic display of woven metal rods, offers a look that will easily merge into the recent urban decorating trend . The exposed hardware is designed to be celebrated, and and offers perfect synergy when combined with the illuminated exposed light source. Features: Metal wire lamp shade Compatible with sloped ceilings UL Listed for damp locations Suitable for dimming Includes both cord and stem Dimensions: Height of Shade: 7.25" Diameter of Shade: 8" Cord Length: 10' Stem Length: 10' max Stem Lengths Included: 1 x 3", 1 x 6", 1 x 12", 1x 18" Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 Satin Nickel