From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-MANAAM-LED Mana Single Light 9" Wide LED Mini Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 1JT-MANAAM-LED Mana Single Light 9" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesInstalls directly to a 4" octagonal junction boxSloped ceiling compatibleComes with a flat canopy and 120" of cord to hang the fixtureIncludes opal shade with decorative transparent amber outer ringIncludes (1) 9 watt GU24 LED bulbCord hung designCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsFixture covered under 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Maximum Height: 129-5/8"Width: 9"Cord Length: 120"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 9"Shade Depth: 9"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000Lumens: 800 Bronze