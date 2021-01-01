From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-462782 Wave 1 Light Mini Pendant with Amber Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1JT-462782 Wave 1 Light Mini Pendant with Amber Shade Features:A deep golden brown cased glass Surface is glossyFlat canopy styleSuitable for sloped ceilingsCord: 10ft, 5in sleeve at socket holderLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Height: 9"Width: 10"Canopy Height: .0625"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel