Besa Lighting 1JT-4616GL-LED Kristall 1 Light LED Mini Pendant with Glitter Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1JT-4616GL-LED Kristall 1 Light LED Mini Pendant with Glitter Shade Features:This decor features a texture on the inside of the glossy clear glass, to create stunning highlightsFlat canopy styleSuitable for sloped ceilingsCord: 10ft, 5in sleeve at socket holderLED Bulb included: 30,000 hr rated life, 6 Watt total power, Frosted acrylic diffuser, Non-dimmableLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - GU24: The GU24 bulb base is used with self ballasted twist lock compact fluorescent bulbs and has a pin spread of 24 mm.Compatible Bulb Types: GU24 Bulb base uses primarily a Fluorescent bulb but is also available as Halogen, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Height: 7.4"Width: 7.875"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel