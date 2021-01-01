From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-4470MA Vila 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Magma Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1JT-4470MA Vila 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Magma Glass Shade Vila has a classical bell shape that complements aesthetic, while also built for optimal illumination. Our Magma glass is a fiery red cased glass, with inner opal and a glossy finish. The deep red color is accented by flowing marbleized black lines, and nestled between the inner opal and outer clear layers. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish, that adds appeal to any environment. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and an low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Magma GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 6.5"Width: 7"Shade Height: 6.5"Shade Width: 7"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bronze