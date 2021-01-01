From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-412619-LED Pera 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Carrera Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Besa Lighting 1JT-412619-LED Pera 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Carrera Glass Shade The Pera 9 is a curvy bell-bottomed shape, that fits nicely into any contemporary design. Our Carrera glass is a classic yet modern décor that gives off a soft white light. Clear molten glass is rolled in alabaster powder like frit, and then blown into shape with a semi-clear frosted white inner finish. This décor is created by rolling molten glass in small bits of white called frit. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and an low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Carrera GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 9.5"Width: 6"Shade Height: 9.5"Shade Width: 6"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bronze