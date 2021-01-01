Besa Lighting 1JT-1512TN-LED Tao 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Pendant with Titan Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-1512TN-LED Tao 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Pendant with Titan Glass Shade The Tao 10 pendant features a softly radiused glass, that will gracefully blend into almost any decorating theme. Our Titan glass is a soft off-white cased glass that is handcrafted with spiraling strokes of silver, emphasizing the subtle brush pattern. The silvery rippled design is subdued and harmonious. Unlit, it appears as simply a textured surface like spun silk, but when lit the texture comes alive. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process, with the texture of the subtle brushing. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and an low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Titan GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 10.75"Width: 5.125"Shade Height: 10.75"Shade Width: 5.125"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel