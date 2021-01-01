Besa Lighting 1BT-412260 Bolla 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Cocoon Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1BT-412260 Bolla 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Cocoon Glass Shade The Bolla is a compact handcrafted glass, softly radiused to fit gracefully into contemporary spaces. Our Cocoon glass is a frosted glass with interesting threads of opaque white swirling throughout. This décor is full of textured and creates a point of interest to any room. When lit this glass features a dimensional effect from the whites lines that are interlaced at various levels. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process, with the texture of the subtle brushing. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own artistic nature that can be individually appreciated The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and a low Profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Cocoon GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 5.25"Width: 5.875"Shade Height: 5.25"Shade Width: 5.875"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bronze