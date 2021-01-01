From vilebrequin
Vilebrequin 1997 Starlettes Moorea
Advertisement
Hit the waves or hang by the pool wearing the Vilebrequin 1997 Starlettes Moorea featuring an encased elastic waistband swim trunk with draw-string and branding tab center back also including back pocket boasting all over star fish graphics. 100% polyamide; Lining: 50% cotton, 50% polyester. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 15 in Inseam: 5 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.