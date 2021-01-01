From aspeed design
Aspeed Design - L1994 Long Sleeve Cutout Back Dress
Please refer to the Junior Size chart Deck yourself out in unparalleled style with this Aspeed Design L1994 creation. Flatteringly surplice and gathered with a bejeweled waist this dress shows long sleeves and a v-neckline. This ruche detailed dress shows a keyhole cutout back. Styled with a sheath design a high slit breaks the skirt as it falls into a train. Look like perfection at your gala dinner party in this Aspeed Design masterpiece. Models are wearing the Black Burgundy and Teal colors. Style: aspd_L1994 Details: ITY Jersey Long Sleeves Ornate Waist Thigh High Slit Keyhole Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.