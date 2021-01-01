Ashley Lauren - 1985 Long Sleeve Allover Beaded Sheath Gown

Be stunning in this stellar evening gown from Ashley Lauren 1985. This fantastic gown is crafted in shimmering beads presenting a form-fitting silhouette styled with a jewel neckline and a fully enclosed back with slender full-length sleeves. The skirt parades a sheath style with a subtle sweep train finish. Have a blast in this glamourous piece by Ashley Lauren. Style: asla_1985 Fabric: Sequin Beaded Details: Fully beaded Long Sleeve Fitted Enclosed back Hidden back zipper Short train Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.