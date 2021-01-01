From jovani
Jovani - 1974 Off-Shoulder Lace Mermaid Dress
All eyes will be on you in this elegant evening gown by Jovani 1974. This form-fitting dress features crisscross bodice framed with an off-shoulder neckline complemented with mid-open zipped up back. The whole dress is designed in beaded lace over a nude lining as the skirt features a mermaid silhouette finished with back godets that spill to a horsehair hem and sweep train. Feminine bold and imperial this gown from Jovani design will definitely make you stand out from the crowd! Model is wearing Hunter color. Find more prom dresses ! Style: jovani_1974 Details: Crisscross Bodice Fitted Floor Length Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.