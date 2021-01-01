1965 Shirt. Vintage Birthday Gift, Retro, Palm Tree Beach T-Shirt

1965 T-Shirt. Great gift for anyone born in 1965. Featuring a cool palm tree beach sunset, this shirt will make a perfect retro gift. With a vintage design that's taken inspiration from retro fashion, this tee will remain stylish for many years. If you like this vintage 1965 t-shirt, click the brand name "Pack A Punch" to view other birth years as well as a variety of other retro themed designs that would make excellent Birthday or Christmas gifts or a great addition to your own shirt collection. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem