Z-Lite 194-24W Arosia 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 194-24W Arosia 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Our modern take on a mid-century inspired pendant, features both a polished chrome, oversized bracelet finial and an oversized white opal globe which appears to float inside the shade of this pendant. Available in two sizes with three shade colors of black, gray or white.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a fabric shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", and (6) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 22-3/4"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 11 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Chrome