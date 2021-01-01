Z-Lite 1922MP-LED Ethos Single Light 4-5/8" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 1922MP-LED Ethos Single Light 4-5/8" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with Seedy Glass FeaturesSteel constructionSeedy glass shade with finish coordinated metal ringIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (3) 12" downrods, (1) 6"downrod, and (1) 3" downrodDimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-11/16"Width: 4-5/8"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 811Total Max Wattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Chrome