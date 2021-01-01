Primavera Couture - 1921 Beaded Halter A-line Dress

Look chic and seductive in this marvelous short dress by Primavera Couture 1921. The dress has a sleeveless halter neckline with a front keyhole with bodice richly ornate with patterned beadwork. The back reveals sexy strappy details while the A-line skirt runs in modest hem. Look sophisticated and mature in this simple yet chic Primavera Couture dress. Style: primavera_1921 Details: Sleeveless Front keyhole Beaded bodice A-line skirt Strappy back Side zipper Length: Short Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (Click Here) for more details..