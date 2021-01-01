Corbett Lighting 191-415 Recoil 14 Light 48-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Metal Shade Textured Antique Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Corbett Lighting 191-415 Recoil 14 Light 48-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Metal Shade FeaturesHand crafted from iron and faceted glassIncludes metal shadeIncludes 120" of aircraft cableIncludes (14) 50 watt G9 Halogen bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7"Minimum Height: 26"Width: 48-1/2"Depth: 48-1/2"Cord Length: 120"Shade Height: 7"Shade Diameter: 48-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: HalogenBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 14Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50 wattsWattage: 700 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Textured Antique Silver Leaf