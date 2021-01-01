Corbett Lighting 190-11 Rockstar Single Light 11-7/8" High Wall Sconce Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Corbett Lighting 190-11 Rockstar Single Light 11-7/8" High Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed form hand worked iron and natural agateIncludes natural agate elementsRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-7/8"Width: 10"Extension: 4-3/8"Shade Height: 11-7/8"Shade Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold Leaf