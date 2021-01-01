Costway 19 in. Black Rectangle Glass End Table

This is our C shape side table, which is an perfect decor for your living room or bedroom. You can also use it as a decorative table beside the sofa to keep drinks, snacks or TV control near at hand. Constituted by engineering MDF and powder-coated steel, it is sturdy and durable. Dark color makes it seamlessly match with any furniture and fit into any room. You will be surprised by the durability and stability of this table. Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with this side table. Buy yours today. Color: Black.