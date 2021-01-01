It can fully utilize all narrow gaps wider than 5.1\" and turn them into practical storage spaces. You can put items like condiments, boxed food, detergents, shampoos, etc. on it. The board is sturdy and durable with high weight capability. Four casters and handles make the cart easy to move. Every tier has protection bars on both sides to avoid unexpected accidents, so don’t worry about things that will fall down from the cart. Adopting the latest modern design, this cart combines classic white, vintage wood grain and smooth lines together, which makes it easy to match different decoration styles. GZMR 19-in W x 31.5-in H 4-Tier Freestanding Wood Cabinet Organizer in White | HYCC-65747WH-LC