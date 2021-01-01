From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 19 in. Maiden Hair Fern Artificial Plant in Decorative Planter
Greenify your home or office with a hint of natural textures with this artificial plant showcasing sprays of realistic-looking maidenhair fern greenery that naturally fans up and outwards with a lifelike quality. Standing 19" tall from a decorative planter, this artificial plant would provide instant natural color wherever displayed. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come, simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique and striking faux plants and floral on the market.