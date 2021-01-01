From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 19 in. Hydrangea Artificial Flower (Set of 3)
Accent your home with this set of artificial hydrangea stems consisting of intricately designed floral in soft, muted tones. Incredibly realistic, it's available in a set of three, with each 19 in. stem adding texture to its surrounding space. Silk picks are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant stem will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural. For over 75 years, Nearly Natural has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.