18k White Gold 10-10.5mm White Freshwater Cultured AAA High Luster Pearl Strand, 18"

A classic necklace featuring a strand of hand-knotted 10-10.5mm White Freshwater Cultured Pearl in semi-round shape This necklace is about 18inches long, and secured with 18k white gold fish-hook clasp. The color of this cultured pearl is 100% natural and they have not been dyed or color treated, and ranging from some ivory to silvery hue The knotted of the necklace placed between each pearl protect the pearls surface, or nacre. It should always be strung very tightly, as their thread will stretch with use. The image may show slight differences in texture, color, size, and shape due to the resolution of the computer.