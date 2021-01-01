18k White Gold 1/10cttw Diamond with 9-9.5mm Round White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings

CLASSIC yet ELEGANT – These earrings are set with 9-9.5mm cultured freshwater pearl, and accented with a brilliant cut 1/20 CTTW diamond that sits above each pearl This pair of stud earrings lends an air of sophistication to any outfit. The studs are crafted of 18K white gold and are secured with a friction post designed to comfortably fit. METICULOUSLY CRAFTED- Each pearl is hand selected and inspected. These pearls are almost perfectly round adding to its beauty and perfection. These white color freshwater pearls come with natural high luster and shine, with some ivory to silvery hue. Their coloring is 100% natural and they have not been dyed or color treated. The image may show slight differences in texture, color, size, and shape due to the resolution of the computer.