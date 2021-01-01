Z-Lite 187-22 Jade 3 Light Full Sized Pendant with black Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants Drum

Z-Lite 187-22 Jade 3 Light Full Sized Pendant with black Shade A black linen cylindrical drum shade defines this elegant pendant, as does its complementary chrome hardware. This fixture is sure to add contemporary class to any space.Features:black Fabric ShadeDownrods: (1) 3", (1) 6", (3) 12"Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCord Length: 51"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationDownrod Size(s): 3", 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoHeight: 55" Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 3Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 3 lbsShade: YesShade Color: BlackShade Material: Fabric Drum Chrome