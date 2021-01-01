Classic Lighting 1857-CHB 20" Crystal Semiflush from the Regency II Collection Crystalique-Plus Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Classic Lighting 1857-CHB 20" Crystal Semiflush from the Regency II Collection 20" Crystal Semiflush from the Regency II CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.Chrome with Black patina Finish3 Standard 60 Watt LightsBulbs Not IncludedMultiple Crystal Options Available Semi-Flush Crystalique-Plus