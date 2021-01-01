From kalco
Kalco 1851/ANTQ Tribecca 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Antique Shade Pearl Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kalco 1851/ANTQ Tribecca 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Antique Shade The Tribecca Collection was inspired by the Art Nouveau style that dominated the TriBeCa area of NYC at the time of it’s initial conversion from industrial to residential. The array of curves that combine the industrial and the artistic are enhanced by Kalco’s exclusive warm finishes. The hand-crafted glass shades are delicately folded and seem to hang precariously from organically shaped stems to generate pieces that are all at once vintage and modern.FeaturesConstructed from hand forged ironIncludes an antique shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 66"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 7 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Pearl Silver