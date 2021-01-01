Z-Lite 183-12 Cameo 2 Light Full Sized Pendant with White Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From z-lite
Z-Lite 183-12 Cameo 2 Light Full Sized Pendant with White Shade A white colored shade is paired with brushed nickel bands and hardware to create a simple, contemporary look. This pendant includes an acrylic diffuser to soften the light. For a customized look, adjustable rods are included to ensure the perfect look. This pendant also comes able to be installed as a semi flush fixture.Features:White Fabric ShadeDownrods: (1) 3", (1) 6", (3) 12"Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCord Length: 51"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationDownrod Size(s): 3", 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 53.5" Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 2Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 3 lbsShade: YesShade Color: White Brushed Nickel