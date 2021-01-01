Sonneman 1821F Cappio 1 Light Wall Sconce with White Linen Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconces

Sonneman 1821F Cappio 1 Light Wall Sconce with White Linen Shade Features:White Linen ShadeUL Listed for Dry LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - GU24: The GU24 bulb base is used with self ballasted twist lock compact fluorescent bulbs and has a pin spread of 24 mm. GU24 Bulb base uses primarily a Fluorescent bulb but is also available as Halogen, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 4.5"Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 11"Light Direction: Ambient LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 10 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Height: 6.5"Shade Material: FabricShade Shape: SquareShade Width: 5.5"UL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Wall Sconces Satin Nickel