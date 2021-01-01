From terani couture

Terani Couture - 1811P5261 Embellished Off-Shoulder Trumpet Dress

$693.00
In stock
Buy at couturecandy

Description

Be the delight of everyones eyes in this design by Terani Couture 1811P5261. Glams in an off the shoulder neckline with fitted bodice ornate with glittering embellishments. The skirt has a fit and flare silhouette and allures with a high slit and sweep train finish. This is the perfect Terani Couture dress for the girl who wants to stand out from the crowd while looking glamorous. Style: terani_1811P5261 Details: Off-shoulder sleeves Fitted bodice Embellishments Trumpet skirt Slit Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com