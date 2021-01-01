From wac lighting
180LED Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (JHT-180LED-BK)
The 180LED Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting is an energy-efficient metal track head in Black, White, or Brushed Nickel and comes installed with an MR16 LED lamp. The track head arm, housing, and mounting plate are powder-coated in an abrasion-resistant finish. To make the track light head easy to adjust, a swivel yoke has been added, allowing perfectly directed light through a lens of clear glass. This track light is designed for use with the design house's 120-volt track lighting system. An electronic transformer (with auto reset feature) is integrated into the track light to protect the system from short-circuiting. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black