1800W Garment Steamer Household Clothes Fabric Iron Steam Hanger Heat Ironing Board Fast Heat-up Fabric Wrinkle Removal 1.7L Water Tank-Type B/Red

Main Features:? Integral widened aluminum double pole, stable and safe. 1.7L large capacity tank, fill up once with water, can be ironed for a long time. 11 Level to adjust steam, suitable for all kinds of fabric clothes, convenient. Three level to expand and contract freely, suitable for people of different heights. Anti-scalding steam PV tube, has high temperature resistant anti-scalding layer, dense heat insulation fiber, safe. One-row-shaped energy nozzles, steaming in 45 seconds, to ensure speed. 1800W high power, strong ability, and large piston channel. The pattern with ironing board can be ironed at 90°, or it can be iron at 180°,the texture of the ironing board is soft and can be easily storage. No water leakage, rapid gas output, long service life, double safety protection, anti-dry burning, water shortage protection, convenient storage.