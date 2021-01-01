Northlight 18 in. Orange Pumpkin Welcome Fall Harvest Door Mat Decor, Beige

Extend a cheerful greeting to visitors and guests with this eye-catching Welcome doormat. The rug is beige in color is coir with a boasting pumpkin as the letter O and rectangular shaped. You can add this rug to your front or back door even on your porch. Features: Beige and black doormat rug. Features the word Welcome in the center with black cursive writing. There is an orange pumpkin with a green stem as the letter O. This rug is rectangular shaped. Non-skid durable backing which helps to keep your doormat securely in place. Recommended for both indoor or outdoor use. Care instructions: rinse with a hose and air dry. Dimensions: 30 in. L x 1 in. W x 18 in. H.