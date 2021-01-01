Advertisement
The OLFA L-5 heavy duty fiberglass-reinforced ratchet-lock utility knife with multi-pick is loaded with features. This lightweight knife with a fiberglass-reinforced handle and wraparound anti-slip grip stands up to the everyday rigors of the toughest job sites. The ergonomic handle contours to the hand, making this knife your go-to cutting tool. The rugged stainless steel blade channel extends the full length of the handle to support heavy-duty cutting. The ratchet-lock blade slider allows for quick and easy one-touch blade extension into unlimited cutting positions. The heavy duty fiberglass-reinforced ratchet-lock utility knife includes a multi-purpose metal pick for all of those tasks where you shouldn’t use your blade tip. Perfect for opening paint cans, removing plate covers, cleaning out caulk, and more. Plus the handle is chemically resistant for easy clean up in paint and MRO environments. Pre-loaded with an 18mm LBB ultra-sharp black snap-off blade, use this utility knife for any heavy-duty construction applications such as drywall, roofing, flooring, rubber, linoleum, gasket materials, and more. OLFA 18-mm 11-Blade Retractable Utility Knife (Snap-Off Blade) Stainless Steel | 1133455