Kamenstein 18-Jar Criss-Cross Bamboo Spice Rack with Black Caps
Innovative crisscross 3-in-1 design enables the consumer to be able to stand it on a countertop, mount it on a wall or tuck it away in a drawerIncludes 18 glass jars with black caps and sifter disks for easy spice dispensingSpice rack is made of bamboo to add warmth to any kitchen!Includes Free Spice Refill Offer for 5 YearsEach jar is filled and sealed in our Massachusetts spice-bottling facility which is licensed and inspected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Public Health Division of Food and DrugFor more than a century, the Kamenstein brand has assured consumers of quality kitchen and pantry accessories. With the kitchen at the center of family life and kitchen décor becoming more elaborate, consumers demand functional kitchen products that provide an elevated design aesthetic.Kamenstein 18-Jar Criss-Cross Bamboo Spice Rack with Black Caps: 5085178