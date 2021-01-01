Trademark Fine Art 18 in. x 18 in. "Moonrise Black Dog Labrador Lake" by Ryan Fowler Printed Canvas Wall Art, Multi

Ryan Fowler is an illustrator and graphic artist based in Chicago and Middlebury, Vermont. Ryan received his MFA from Rhode Island School of Design where he studied photography. His artistic process was informed by his study of photography and photographic printing methods, both in the darkroom and on the computer. Ryan uses a hybrid of traditional and modern techniques utilizing drawings, paintings and computer-based illustration tools. Ryan covers a variety of subject matter with his work including animals, landscapes, children's art, typography and graphic design. His work is inspired by nature, advertising design and New England and Pacific Northwest iconography. Color: Multi.