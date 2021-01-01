From bloem
Bloem 18-in W x 14.25-in H Lucca Pebble Stone Beige Plastic Self Watering Planter in Off-White | LP1683
Capacity: 5 gallons/size: 18 in. top width x 9 in. bottom width x 14.25 in. height. Self-watering so you water less often and your plants never go thirsty Water reservoir holds and gradually disperses moisture to the plant as it's needed. Pre-drilled drainage holes and matching saucer tray to capture excess water and eliminating mess. Constructed of high-quality durable plastic resin Maintenance free and easy to clean UV-protected for fade resistance. Includes 1 - Bloem Lucca Self Watering Planter w/saucer 16in Pebble Stone. Safe for growing fruits, vegetables and herbs (plastic code 2 and 5). Proudly made in the USA. Planter size is Medium (8-25 qts). Bloem 18-in W x 14.25-in H Lucca Pebble Stone Beige Plastic Self Watering Planter in Off-White | LP1683