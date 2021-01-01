The Urban Port 18 in. W Brown and Black Metal Round Top Side Table with Rotatable Tray and Tripod Legs

A perfect blend of style and sophistication, this Side Table is sure to add a riveting flair to the aesthetics of your interior. Incorporated with a round tabletop to keep your essentials handy whilst lounging on the sofa set, the Table comes with an elevated and rotatable tray top. Constructed sturdily from the combination of acacia wood and metal frame for lasting durability, the aesthetically visible grain details impart a rustic touch to the overall structure. Accented with a striking back tone coating, the oak brown finished legs compliment the overall look of the Table. Place it in your living space beside your sofa set or your accent chair to add a sophisticated storage space. A concoction of industrial and rustic style, it can intermingle with a variety of decor settings. Color: Brown and Black.