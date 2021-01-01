Update your traditional decor accents with the beauty provided by this artificial wreath intricately designed from realistic looking tea leaf foliage, handsomely accented with a silk poinsettia blossom in full bloom, carefully nestled with complementary berry and pine greenery. Great for year-round display, this artificial wreath makes for an inviting accent and will undoubtedly transform your home’s front-door appeal. Nearly Natural 18-in (Not Powered) Green Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath | W1001