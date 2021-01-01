From lacrosse
LaCrosse 18 Alphaburly Pro 1600G
Tread lightly in quiet confidence wearing the LaCrosse 18 Alphaburly Pro 1600G hunting boot. High-quality, waterproof hunting boot made with scent-free rubber and naturally insulating neoprene. Thick cushioned midsole for all-day excursions. Soft toe. Adjustable rear gusset to accommodate different calf sizes. Active fit that will keep your foot in place without being a hassle to remove. Embossed liner for increased air circulation. Nylon shank construction. 1600G of Thinsulate Ultra insulation. For climates -70Â° to 30Â° F. Removable footbed. Rubber and neoprene upper. Jersey fabric lining. Synthetic ethyl-vinyl acetate midsole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: â¢ Weight: 5.5 lb per pair Measurements: Weight: 3 lbs 2.9 oz Circumference: 18 in Shaft: 15 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.