This is great 17th birthday idea for your dad, mom, grandma, grandpa, wife, husband, aunt, uncle who were born in October 2004, 17 years old in October 2004, 17 year old birthday for men, women, Vintage 2004 17 year old birthday, awesome since 2004 October 2004 17 years old birthday decorations for men women. Best of 2004, October Legendary 2004 birthday, legend since October 2004, awesome since 2004, classic 2004, made in 2004, vintage October 2004. Funny 17th Birthday presents for women, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem